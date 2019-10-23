How to Double Your Money 12 Times in the Next Year

Just about two years ago, I had an epiphany…

I glanced up at one of the televisions in my office and watched the ticker tape at the bottom of the screen. There was one stock that kept crossing the tape. It was a tiny $3 stock, but it was up over $2 on the day.

In other words, this tiny stock was trading below $1 per share the previous day. And, it was up more than 200%.

“That’s interesting,” I thought to myself at the time.

The next day, I noticed another low-priced stock that was trading sharply higher as well. It was trading for about $2 per share the day before… and was crossing the tape above $4.

The longer I watched the ticker, the more I noticed how there were several low-priced stocks showing super-sized gains. And I started thinking, “These tiny stocks are showing option-like returns.”

Now… I’ve spent my entire career trading options. I love it. I’m pretty good at it. And, for traders who are looking to reduce risk and increase their potential reward, options offer the best way to do that. After all, when you’re looking at trading stocks that trade for $50, $80, $100 per share and more, options allow you to capture all of the upside of a stock’s move while significantly reducing the downside.

The problem, though, is that options expire. If the stock doesn’t move in your direction by that expiration date, you’re going to suffer a loss on the option.

But stocks don’t expire. So, with these low-priced stocks, we get the potential for option-sized returns without the risk of an expiration date.

That was my epiphany. And, I got to work right away trying to figure out if there was something similar to all these tiny stocks that were popping like popcorn.

There is. And, I created a trading system to take advantage of it.

For the past 18 months I’ve been trading these low-priced stocks with my own money. And, the gains have been insane – like 100% in two months, 95% in three months, 56% in nine days, 55% in two days, 133% in less than three months, and so many more.

Like I said… These are option-like gains, from low-priced stocks. And, based on what I’ve seen over the past 18 months, I’m confident that over the next year I can find at least 12 opportunities that produce gains of 100% or more.

I’ll explain my new stock trading system during a webinar tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET. You can sign up for it by clicking this link…

Yes, I know the timing conflicts with Game 2 of the World Series. But, there will be at least four games. And, missing one of them won’t cost you anything.

I’m only hosting one webinar. And, missing it could be an expensive mistake.

I hope you’ll join me tonight.

Best regards and good trading,

Jeff Clark

