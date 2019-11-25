Agilent Earnings: A Stock Drops 3% Despite Q4 Beat

Agilent (NYSE: A ) earnings for the research, development and manufacturing company’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 have A stock down on Monday. That’s in spite of its adjusted per-share earnings of 89 cents and revenue of $1.37 billion. These are both better than Wall Street’s estimates of 85 cents per share and $1.33 billion.

Source: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com

Here’s what else is worth mentioning from the current Agilent earnings report.

Adjusted EPS for the quarter is up 4.94% YoY compared to 81 cents.

Revenue is sitting 6.20% higher than the $1.29 billion reported during the same period of the year prior.

Operating income for the quarter comes in at $250 million.

That’s a 2.46% increase over operating income of $244 million in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018.

The Agilent earnings report also includes a net income of $194 million.

This is a slight drop from its net income of $195 million reported during the same time last year.

Mike McMullen, President and CEO of Agilent, has this to say about the A stock earnings.

“Agilent’s fourth-quarter results cap off a very solid 2019 and reflect the broad-based business we’ve built over the last five years. Based on what we’ve been able to achieve in 2019, I’m convinced we’re in an exceptionally strong position for the future.”

Despite McMullen’s positive disposition, Agilent earnings contain a poor outlook for fiscal 2020. The company expects adjusted earnings per share of $3.38 to $3.43 on revenue of $5.50 billion to $5.55 billion. That doesn’t compare well next to Wall Street’s estimates of $3.44 per share and $5.55 billion.

A stock was down 2.94% after markets closed on Monday. The stock finished the day up 1.44%.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.