Jeff Clark’s Market Minute: The Next Move for Bitcoin

We are getting closer to a buying opportunity on Bitcoin.

Source: Shutterstock

The last time we looked at the King of Cryptocurrencies was exactly one month ago. Back then, Bitcoin was trading for $8,167.

I didn’t like the setup. It looked to me like Bitcoin had more work to do on the downside. And, I advised traders to wait for lower prices before buying the cryptocurrency…

Of course, just to prove me wrong, the price of Bitcoin rallied immediately. It shot up as high as $9,500 per coin just two weeks later. Since then, though, the sellers have been in control. Bitcoin closed yesterday at $7,802. And the price has now reached a critical point.

Take a look at this chart…

Bitcoin is hovering just above the mid-October low of about $7,400 per coin. That’s an important support level. Bitcoin bulls need the cryptocurrency to stay above that level, and form a higher low right here, in order to create the conditions

for an intermediate-term rally.

If the price of Bitcoin dips below $7,400, then the next support is $7,000. Below that level there’s a big gap lower to the next support level around $5,500.

On the other hand, if Bitcoin can find support around the current level and turn higher from here, then it will form a “higher low” on the chart. That’s the first step towards establishing a bottom on the chart, and starting a new leg higher.

But, Bitcoin doesn’t have a lot of room for error here. It needs to turn higher soon, or else suffer the potential for a sharp move lower.

Aggressive traders can buy Bitcoin right here and keep a tight stop at about $7,500 per coin. Conservative traders might wait for Bitcoin to climb back above its 9-day exponential moving average (the squiggly red line on the chart) – which would confirm that a higher low is in place – before jumping into the trade.

Best regards and good trading,

Jeff Clark

