Macy’s Data Breach: What M Stock Investors Should Know

Mobile app users aren't affected

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Nov 19, 2019, 2:31 pm EST

Macy’s (NYSE:M) has announced a data breach that resulted in some customer information being stolen by hackers.

Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

The Macy’s data breach news is hitting M stock hard on Monday. According to the company, this incident saw hackers inject code into two of its websites. These were its checkout page and wallet page.

The Macy’s data breach started on Oct. 7, 2019, and lasted until Oct. 15, 2019. M’s security teams noticed the code injection and were able to safely remove it from the corporation’s website.

While it’s good the data breach didn’t last for long, the news is still slamming M stock. Customers that shopped online at Macy’s during the data breach also need to keep an eye on their accounts. The breach resulted in the possibility of the following information being stolen.

  • First Name
  • Last Name
  • Address
  • City
  • State
  • Phone Number
  • Email Address
  • Payment Card Number & Security Code
  • Payment Card Month/Year of Expiration

Macy’s notes that it has already started in an investigation into the incident. It has also alerted federal authorities to the issue. The cards that were affected in the data breach have also been reported to their relative payment service providers, reports Bleeping Computer.

The Macy’s data breach isn’t all bad news. One silver lining to the incident is that customers making use of the retail chain’s mobile app are not a part of this event.

M stock was down 10.40% as of Tuesday afternoon and is down 45.12% since the start of the year.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

