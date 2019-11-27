Welcome

Sign out Have a question? We're here to help
Sign in
Sign out

Copyright © 2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 9201 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD 20850.

Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / Safe-T Group Earnings: SFET Stock Skyrockets 7% on Q3 Results

Safe-T Group Earnings: SFET Stock Skyrockets 7% on Q3 Results

SFET is soaring on Q3 EPS

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Nov 27, 2019, 12:22 pm EST

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) earnings for the data protection company’s third quarter of 2019 have SFET stock heading higher on Wednesday. It reported an IFRS profit-per share of 7 cents and Non-IFRS losses per share of -13 cents. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.35 million.

Safe-T Group Earnings: SFET Stock Skyrockets 7% on Q3 Results
Source: Shutterstock

Let’s take a more in-depth look at the most recent Safe-T Group earnings report.

  • IFRS EPS for the quarter is a switch from a loss in the same period of the year prior.
  • Non-IFRS losses per share are 87.74% better than the -$1.06 from the third quarter of 2018.
  • Revenue is up 444% from the $248,000 reported during the same time last year.
  • An Operating loss of -$6.15 million is a 10.61% improvement YoY from -$6.88 million.
  • The Safe-T Group earnings report also includes a net loss of -$1.17 million.
  • That’s 79.93% narrower than the -$8.52 million reported in Q3 2018.
  • SFET also notes that cash balance at the end of the quarter was sitting at $973,000.

Compare Brokers

Safe-T Group also saw several other significant events take place during its third quarter. That includes investors exercising $1,000,000 in warrants at a price of $27.60 per ADS. It also saw an investor purchase additional debentures in the amount of $400,000.

Other recent developments for the company include a 20-for-1 reverse split of its share capital. It has also raised gross funds of $4,000,000 through equity and debentures during the fourth quarter of 2019.

SFET stock was up 7.35% as of noon Wednesday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2019/11/safe-t-group-earnings-boost-sfet-stock/.

©2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Subscriber Sign in

Having trouble logging in?

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?