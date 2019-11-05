Weight Watchers Earnings: WW Stock Falls 14% on Revenue Miss

Weight Watchers (NASDAQ: WW ) earnings for the fitness company’s third quarter of 2019 have WW stock tanking in after-hours trading on Tuesday. This comes after reporting an adjusted EPS of 68 cents on revenue of $348.60 million. For comparison, Wall Street was looking for per-share earnings of 66 cents and revenue of $352.72 million.

Adjusted earnings per share are down 27.66% from the 94 cents reported during the same time last year.

Revenue comes in 4.70% lower YoY from $365.80 million.

Operating income for the quarter is sitting at $94.70 million.

This is a 20.35% drop from an operating income of $118.90 million in the third quarter of 2018.

The Weight Watchers earnings report also includes a net income of $47.10 million.

That’s 32.81% lower from the company’s net income of $70.10 million in the same period of the year prior.

Mindy Grossman, President and CEO of Weight Watchers, has this to say about the Q3 WW stock earnings.

“As our strong marketing execution successfully recruited new members and retention continued to increase, we outperformed our expectations for subscriber growth, resulting in our highest-ever end of period subscribers in a third quarter.”

The Weight Watchers earnings report also includes an update to its 2019 outlook. The company is now expecting earnings per share to range from $1.63 to $1.75. Unfortunately, this still has the midpoint of $1.69 sitting below Wall Street’s estimate of $1.72 for the year.

WW stock was down 14.18% in after-hours trading on Tuesday. The stock closed out the day up 3.79%. It’s also down 9.40% since the start of the year.

