Wednesday Apple Rumors: Don’t Expect a Price Increase for 2020 iPhone

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of price for the 2020 iPhone line. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Source: Mykola Churpita / Shutterstock.com

2020 iPhone: A new rumor claims that Apple won’t be increasing prices for its 2020 iPhone lineup, reports BGR. According to this rumor, the tech company plans to keep the prices roughly the same as the newest iPhone line. There were worries that a price increase was coming due to the addition of 5G, but that doesn’t appear to be the case. This rumor comes from analyst Ming-Cho Kuo, who has a solid track record with predicting AAPL.

Powerbeats4: It looks like Apple is currently working on Powerbeats4, MacRumors notes. Code inside of iOS 13.3 makes mention of a Powerbeats4, which would be a successor to the Powerbeats3. What’s interesting is that this code seems to suggest new features are coming to the earphones. This code implies that the earphones will work with Hey Siri. Unfortunately, it’s still unknown when the Powerbeats4 will come out.

Mac Pro Cooling: Apple engineers reveal what went into making the Mac Pro run cool, reports AppleInsider. These engineers talk about designing the Mac Pro for optimal airflow. This is why there are holes all over the tower. It also uses redesigned fans that don’t cause as much noise when spinning. The goal here was to minimize sound while still keeping components from overheating.

