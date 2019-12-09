Welcome

Sign out Have a question? We're here to help
Sign in
Sign out

Copyright © 2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 9201 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD 20850.

Two Investing Legends Join Forces for One Night ONLY…

and reveal the massive market events that will shape 2020 — and what they recommend you do NOW with your money.

Tue, December 10 at 7:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Register Here
Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / Chewy Earnings: CHWY Stock Drops 1% on Mixed Q3 Results

Chewy Earnings: CHWY Stock Drops 1% on Mixed Q3 Results

CHWY missed EPS estimates by 4 cents

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Dec 9, 2019, 5:45 pm EST

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) earnings for the pet food company’s third quarter of 2019 have CHWY stock on the move Monday. This comes after reporting adjusted per-share losses of -20 cents. That’s worse than Wall Street’s estimate of -16 cents. Revenue of $1.23 billion is better than analysts’ estimates of $1.20 billion but can’t hold CHWY stock up on its own.

Chewy Earnings: CHWY Stock Drops 1% on Mixed Q3 Results
Source: designs by Jack / Shutterstock.com

Here’s what else is worth mentioning from the current Chewy earnings report.

  • Adjusted losses per share haven’t changed from the same time last year.
  • Revenue is up 40.47% from $875.63 million in the third quarter of 2018.
  • Loss from operations of -$78.78 million is largely unchanged from the same period of the year prior.
  • The same also holds true for the net loss of -$79.00 million in the most recent Chewy earnings report.

Compare Brokers

Sumit Singh, CEO of Chewy, has this to say about the CHWY stock earnings report for Q3 2019.

“We are pleased to report strong third quarter 2019 results with net sales growing 40 percent year-overyear and gross margin increasing 410 basis points over the same period as the team continues to execute against our strategy of long-term, sustainable growth and margin expansion.We remain focused on delivering product innovation and technology that
makes finding and buying the right product easy, convenient, and enjoyable.”

CHWY stock was down .87% in after-hours trading on Monday. It also closed out the day down 3.09%.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2019/12/chewy-earnings-drop-chwy-stock/.

©2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Subscriber Sign in

Having trouble logging in?

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?