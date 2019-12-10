Tuesday Apple Rumors: A Fully-Decked Mac Pro Will Cost $53K

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of Mac Pro prices. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

Mac Pro Price: The Mac Pro is finally available for preorder and it’s going to cost customers a pretty penny, reports AppleInsider. Anyone wanting to pick up a Mac Pro with the best specs will end up spending $52,748. Funnily enough, this doesn’t include a monitor or the stand. Those will cost customers extra. It’s worth noting that these aren’t even the best specs possible. Some options are still greyed out on the website as Apple isn’t selling them yet.

iOS 13.3 Release: iOS 13.3 is here and it brings with it a handful of new features for Apple’s mobile devices, MacRumors notes. These new features include support for NFC and other functions in Safari, as well as Communication Limits for kids and more. The update is playing catch up as AAPL tries to release all of the extra features originally slated to launch when iOS 13 came out. It’s worth mentioning that iPadOS 13.3 is also out.

macOS Catalina 10.15.2: AAPL fans can now download macOS Catalina 10.15.2 to their computers, reports 9to5Mac. The update includes a couple of new features for Apple News+ and Stocks. There is also a fair amount of performance and bug fixes in the update. It also brings back support for iTunes Remote, which didn’t work with the replacement apps for the service.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.