Sarepta Therapeutics News: SRPT Stock Skyrockets 36% on FDA Approval of Muscular Dystrophy Drug

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT ) has good news for SRPT stock investors concerning its treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Source: Freedom Studio/Shutterstock.com

A Sarepta Therapeutics news release reveals that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration has given its approval to VYONDYS 53. This is an antisense oligonucleotide from the company designed to treat patients suffering from Duchenne muscular dystrophy with a mutation amenable to exon 53 skipping.

According to the Sarepta Therapeutics news, this new treatment will allow up to 8% more patients suffering from the disease to be treated. It will also be releasing at the same price as EXONDYS 51, which hasn’t risen since 2016.

Pat Furlong, the President and CEO of Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD), says this about the Sarepta Therapeutics news.

“For 25 years, PPMD has been working with researchers, clinicians, industry, and the Duchenne community to find treatments for all people living with Duchenne. And while we need to ensure that these approved therapies are accessible for patients, today we celebrate this approval and thank Sarepta for their continued leadership in the fight to end Duchenne.”

Sarepta Therapeutics’ VYONDYS 53 isn’t without its side effects. The company notes that this includes headache, pyrexia, fall, abdominal pain, nasopharyngitis, cough, vomiting and nausea. These side effects were felt by at least 20% of patients undergoing treatment during a study.

SRPT stock was up 36.26% as of Friday afternoon. This more than erases the stock’s 5.54% drop since the start of the year.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.