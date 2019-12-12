What if you were guaranteed triple the return of the Dow in 2020?

Have you ever heard of a performance guarantee in investing? Such as “we guarantee triple the return of the Dow”?

Hold on that a moment. We’ll circle back to it …

First, from all of us here at InvestorPlace, a sincere “thanks” for everyone who attended last night’s Early Warning Summit 2020 with Louis Navellier and Matt McCall.

Frankly, we were blown away by the interest. It’s on pace to become the biggest event in the history of InvestorPlace.

We expected many investors would want to be a part of the evening — after all, Louis and Matt are two of the investment industry’s most successful analysts. So, when they’re making predictions about where the market is going, they bend a great many ears.

But we weren’t prepared for the volume of those wanting to attend. Nearly 25,000 people signed up to take part.

If you wanted to join but weren’t able, no problem. We’re making available a playback of the event. Just click here to access it. But please watch as soon as you’re able since we’ll be taking it down after a few days.

***A recap of last night, so you can be ready for what’s coming in 2020

A few weeks ago, when I was introduced to the concept of last night’s event, I was nervous.

I didn’t know what Louis and Matt were going to discuss — all I knew at first was the evening was to be called the “Early Warning Summit 2020.”

With that kind of a name, what’s your guess as to what’s coming?

I couldn’t have been more wrong.

You see, there was something else going on behind the scenes.

As we got deeper into November, InvestorPlace’s CEO Brian Hunt touched base with Louis and Matt, as well as the rest of the InvestorPlace analysts, to get a pulse on how they see the markets playing out next year.

In these conversations, Brian realized there was significant overlap between Louis’ and Matt’s beliefs about where things were going in 2020. This overlap boiled down to one thing …

Strength.

As we’ll touch on more below, both Louis and Matt believe this bull market is very much alive and well, and has the potential to make investors significant wealth next year.

As Brian realized this parallel, a question arose …

***Given the similarities of their views, could Louis’ and Matt’s different market approaches create a best-of-breed portfolio for 2020?

You see, Louis and Matt — while both highly accomplished analysts — approached the markets very differently.

In the investment industry, there are two broad approaches to the markets — “bottom up” or “top down.” You might think of “bottom” as being “specific” and “top” as meaning “broad.”

So, with a “bottom up” approach, you start by screening for specific stocks poised to outperform. After finding candidates, you evaluate their broader sector to make sure you like the overall story.

With “top down,” you start with a broader market — is it undervalued? Does it have a strong growth story? If yes, that’s when you dig deeper to find the specific stocks best positioned to capitalize on that broad market strength.

Louis is a classic “bottom up” investor. He has objective criteria programmed into highly-advanced computer models that signal what to buy, when to buy it, and when to sell to collect the profits.

Matt is a classic “top down” investor. He starts by analyzing entire sectors poised for huge growth like cannabis, 5G or Artificial Intelligence.

Brian wondered what would happen if these two experts combined their two strengths, and handpicked stocks that would be the best-of-the-best in 2020 — from both top-down and bottom-up perspectives.

In other words, could Louis and Matt use completely different approaches to create a portfolio engineered for one purpose — crushing the markets over a 12-month period?

And so began a collaboration between Louis and Matt … joining together to identify a small handful of elite stocks operating within hypergrowth sectors.

It’s called the “Power Portfolio.”

***The vision for 2020 and how to capitalize on it

What Louis and Matt have created is a tailor-made portfolio — just nine specific stocks. They’re all relatively small, very innovative, and most people likely haven’t heard of them.

Yet, Louis and Matt believe they share one fundamental commonality …

Their revenue and share price are on pace to soar over the next 12-18 months.

This means no waiting for the next monthly issue. One seed allocation, then sit back and watch.

Now, circling back to the top of this Digest, here’s the craziest thing of all to me …

Louis and Matt are guaranteeing performance.



***The Power Portfolio will crush the Dow in 2020, or you get a free year of the service

Louis and Matt are doing something I’ve never seen done in the financial newsletter world — they’re offering a performance guarantee.

Not only are the guys guaranteeing this portfolio will beat the Dow, they’re guaranteeing it will crush it. So, what does that mean specifically?

If, by the end of 2020, the Power Portfolio doesn’t show at least triple the returns of the Dow Industrials, you’ll get another year of this research service.

And what if Louis and Matt are totally wrong, a bear market rears its head, and the Dow is negative next year?

In that case, they guarantee you’ll see a positive return in the Power Portfolio — even if markets end the year down.

Have you ever heard of such a guarantee in investing?



***What are the guys seeing that makes them so bullish?

Right now, a lot of the investing media is predicting that U.S. stocks are facing a bleak future.

But Louis and Matt understand that the best way to make big money in the markets is by going against the crowd.

And they’re supremely confident that 2020 will be one of the greatest years in history to be an investor.

Now, they don’t take this bullish position just to be contrarian.

On Louis’ end, he simply follows his computer models.

In times of economic growth, they tend to be bullish. And in times of slowing growth or worse, they alert him to get out. The real benefit of his proprietary algorithms is they enable him to see things for what they are — not how they seem.

And right now, these models are showing Louis massive strength in select stocks.

On Matt’s end, he sees the massive productivity increases coming from new technologies like a huge shot of adrenaline to the economy.

Low inflation, a business-friendly government, and most notably, amazing technological trends (like 5G, AI, and the Internet of Things) will carry the stock market to incredible new highs.

The financial media has been gravitating toward a “fear” message. But as Louis and Matt noted last night, fear may drive a lot of clicks, but it ultimately hurts regular Americans who are trying to invest and build financial freedom.

Now, though I haven’t confirmed this with Louis and Matt, I suspect this is what’s behind the interesting event title of “Early Warning Summit 2020.” So many people are turning fearful about 2020, that I suspect Louis and Matt knew this was the best way to get people to tune in pay attention. Plus, “JoyFest Summit 2020” doesn’t have the same ring …

***Will 2020 prove the bears wrong and turn into a monster year?

As Louis said in last night’s event, no one can predict the future. But his proprietary algorithms are about as close as you can get. Based on millions of data points, these models provide a very good idea of where stocks are heading, often months in advance — and they have nothing to do with emotions.

Combine that with Matt’s boots-on-the-ground research of different sectors and emerging technologies (Matt is often on the plane, flying to conventions and expos to learn about tomorrow’s trends), and that leads to the Power Portfolio — nine stocks which the guys believe will crush the Dow next year.

And remember, that’s guaranteed. If they’re wrong, subscribers get 2021’s Power Portfolio for free.

Think about that — let’s say the Power Portfolio comes in at just 275% of the Dow’s return …

You’ll get another year for free.

Let’s wrap up. If you missed last night’s event and want to know why Louis and Matt are so bullish on 2020, click here to watch the replay.

One thing is for sure … with this guarantee on the line, the 2020 Power Portfolio is going to be fun to watch.

Have a good evening,

Jeff Remsburg