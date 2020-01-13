Casper IPO: 14 Things for Potential CSPR Stock Investors to Know

A Casper IPO is in the works for the online mattress company.

Source: Chie Inoue/Shutterstock.com

Here’s what potential investors need to know about the Casper IPO.

The company is planning to list its shares under the CSPR stock ticker on the New York Stock Exchange.

Casper has yet to say how much money it wants to raise from the IPO.

It also hasn’t revealed any details about a possible price for CSPR in the IPO.

Despite this, it already has plans for what to do with the money.

Casper wants to use funds from the IPO to expand its business.

That includes opening more retail locations, as well as additional spending on marketing.

To go along with this, the company expects to increase its countries of operation from seven to over 20.

While revenue has been increasing over the last couple of years, the company is also seeing an increase in losses as well.

The Casper IPO notes that the company is hoping to tap into the “sleep economy” for massive potential.

It says this market is worth as much as $79 billion in the U.S. and $432 billion across the world.

However, there are concerns that the stock may not perform well after a Casper IPO.

This comes from concerns about similar companies with high revenue and loss increases ahead of their IPOs.

If that’s the case, investors may see a sharp decline in the value of CSPR stock following an IPO.

It held 5% of the online mattress sales market in 2019.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.