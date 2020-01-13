Casper IPO: 14 Things for Potential CSPR Stock Investors to Know

A Casper IPO is in the works for the online mattress company.
Here’s what potential investors need to know about the Casper IPO.
- The company is planning to list its shares under the CSPR stock ticker on the New York Stock Exchange.
- Casper has yet to say how much money it wants to raise from the IPO.
- It also hasn’t revealed any details about a possible price for CSPR in the IPO.
- Despite this, it already has plans for what to do with the money.
- Casper wants to use funds from the IPO to expand its business.
- That includes opening more retail locations, as well as additional spending on marketing.
- To go along with this, the company expects to increase its countries of operation from seven to over 20.
- While revenue has been increasing over the last couple of years, the company is also seeing an increase in losses as well.
- The Casper IPO notes that the company is hoping to tap into the “sleep economy” for massive potential.
- It says this market is worth as much as $79 billion in the U.S. and $432 billion across the world.
- However, there are concerns that the stock may not perform well after a Casper IPO.
- This comes from concerns about similar companies with high revenue and loss increases ahead of their IPOs.
- If that’s the case, investors may see a sharp decline in the value of CSPR stock following an IPO.
- It held 5% of the online mattress sales market in 2019.
