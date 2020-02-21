Baudax Bio News: BXRX Stock Soars 15% on FDA Drug Approval

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ: BXRX ) news for Friday surrounding approval from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has BXRX stock soaring.

A Baudax Bio news release reveals that the FDA has given approval for a New Drug Application (NDA) to the company. This NDA covers ANJESO, which is a drug for treating patients suffering from moderate to severe pain.

The approval from the FDA allows the drug to be used in combination with other non-NSAID analgesics. The drug is administered once a day via an intravenous (IV) bolus push. The drug earns the NDA after completing multiple studies proving efficacy and safety.

Here’s what Gerri Henwood, President and CEO of Baudax Bio, has to say about the BXRX stock news.

“The approval of ANJESO marks a major advancement in the treatment landscape for managing moderate to severe pain. With our nation currently in the midst of a national opioid epidemic, we are thrilled to be able to offer a novel, non-opioid therapeutic option with the potential to meaningfully impact the acute pain treatment paradigm.”

The Baudax Bio news release also reveals that the company is already preparing to launch the new drug. So long as everything goes well, it will have it ready for patients in the U.S. starting in late April or early May.

BRXR stock was up 15.44% as of Friday afternoon. The stock is also up 20.98% since the start of the year.

