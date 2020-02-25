WW Earnings: WW Stock Surges 8% Higher on Strong Q4 Beat

WW (NASDAQ: WW ) earnings for the weight loss company’s fourth quarter of 2019 have WW stock heading higher after-hours Tuesday. This is due to its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 42 cents beating out Wall Street’s estimate of 38 cents. Revenue of $332.58 million also comes in above analysts’ estimates of $330.63 million.

Source: FOOTAGE VECTOR PHOTO / Shutterstock.com

Let’s take a closer look at the most recent WW earnings report.

Adjusted EPS is down 33.33% from 63 cents in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Revenue for the quarter comes in marginally higher than the $330.39 million during the same time last year.

Operating income of $65.89 million is an 18% drop year-over-year compared to $80.35 million.

The WW earnings report also includes a net income of $29.43 million.

That’s a 32.7% decrease from its net income of $43.73 million in the fourth quarter of the prior year.

Nick Hotchkin, the Chief Financial Officer of WW, said this about the WW stock earnings report:

“We ended 2019 with 4.2 million subscribers, a record level for a year-end and up 8% from the end of 2018, with subscriber growth in all of our major geographic markets. Subscriber growth trends improved each quarter throughout the year, a testament to our global team’s focus and efforts to improve marketing execution.”

The WW earnings report also includes its 2020 outlook. This has it expecting adjusted EPS between $2.15 and $2.40 with revenue approaching $1.6 billion. Wall Street’s estimates are for EPS of $2.11 on revenue of $1.48 billion during 2020.

WW stock was up more than 8% after-hours Tuesday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.