Welcome

Sign out Have a question? We're here to help
Sign in
Sign out

Copyright © 2020 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 9201 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD 20850.

Target 1,500% in Gains This Year… No Matter What Happens in the Market

Four of Louis Navellier’s Breakthrough Stocks hit 52-week highs this week… despite the record volatility. Get the name of his #1 Breakthrough Stock recommendation right away...

REVEALED HERE
Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / “Zoom Stock” Confusion Causes Investors to Put Stock in Wrong Company

“Zoom Stock” Confusion Causes Investors to Put Stock in Wrong Company

Investors are confusing ZM and ZOOM stock

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Feb 28, 2020, 3:36 pm EST

Both Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) and Zoom Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZOOM) are on the move Friday following Zoom stock confusion.

"Zoom Stock" Confusion Causes Investors to Put Stock in Wrong Company
Source: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com

What appears to have happened is that investors are putting stock in the wrong companies due to their similar names. Talk about Zoom Technologies performing well with the coronavirus from China spread have ZOOM stock soaring.

In a strange twist of events, Zoom Video Communications has also seen its stock fluctuating. The stock started out Friday heading up but is sitting lower as of Friday afternoon. The cause appears to be investors confusing ZM stock and ZOOM stock.

Basically, investors wanting to take out shares in Zoome Technologies have been accidentally purchasing shares of ZM stock. That explains the surge in price, as does the decline as those investors realize their gaffe.

It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time that investors have mixed up ZM stock and ZOOM stock. A similar mistake was made when Zoom Video Communications held its IPO. That resulted in shares of ZOOM seeing a massive spike from investors that didn’t know the difference between it and ZM stock, reports Time.

With a track record like that, it doesn’t look like investors will stop mistaking the two stocks for each other anytime soon.

ZOOM stock was up 25.45% as of Friday afternoon. ZM stock climbed as high as 6.49% in early morning trading. However, the stock is currently down 10.11% as of Friday afternoon.

Compare Brokers

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2020/02/zoom-stock-confusion-fools-investors/.

©2020 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Subscriber Sign in

Having trouble logging in?

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?