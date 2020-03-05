BJ’s Wholesale Earnings: BJ Stock Heads 6% Higher Despite Matching Estimates

BJ’s Wholesale (NYSE: BJ ) earnings for the retail company’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 have BJ stock heading higher on Thursday. This is after reporting adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 40 cents, which matches Wall Street’s estimate. Its revenue of $3.47 billion also comes in at what analysts’ were looking for.

Adjusted per-share earnings are 9.09% lower than the 44 cents from the same time last year.

Revenue for the quarter is sitting 1.46% higher than $3.42 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018.

Operating income of $81.8 million is a 25.6% decrease year-over-year from $109.9 million.

The BJ’s Wholesale earnings report also has it bringing in a net income of $41.8 million.

That’s a 35% drop from the $64.3 million reported in the same period of the year prior.

Christopher J. Baldwin, executive chairman of BJ’s Wholesale, said this about the BJ stock earnings:

“Fiscal 2019 was a solid year, anchored by foundational work to expand our omni capabilities and to enhance the quality of our membership, which will enable us to deliver growth and continue to transform the Company. As we look ahead, we are well positioned to build on this foundation and remain confident in the fundamentals of our business and our long-term prospects.”

The BJ’s Wholesale earnings report also contains its outlook for fiscal 2020. This has it expecting adjusted EPS of $1.55 of $1.72 on revenue of $13.1 billion to $13.3 billion. For comparison, Wall Street is expecting adjusted EPS of $1.63 on revenue of $13.58 billion for the year.

BJ stock was up 6.1% as of Thursday afternoon.

