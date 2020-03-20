CrowdStrike News: CRWD Stock Climbs 14% Higher on Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD ) news for Friday concerning its guidance for fiscal 2021 has CRWD stock taking off.

A recent CrowdStrike news release reveals what it expects for the upcoming fiscal year. That includes adjusted losses per share of -7 cents to -6 cents in fiscal Q1 2021. If this holds true, it will have it beating out Wall Street’s estimate of -8 cents per share for the quarter.

Moving on to revenue, the company is expecting between $164.3 million and $167.6 million in the fiscal first quarter of 2021. That will easily have CRWD surpassing analysts’ estimates of $149.91 million for the period.

Next up is the company’s fiscal full-year guidance for 2021. This starts with it expects adjusted per-share losses between 14 cents and 10 cents. Luckily, that’s better than Wall Street’s estimate of -18 cents per share during the year.

The final guidance update in the Crowdstrike news release is revenue for the fiscal first quarter of 2021. This expected to come in between $723.3 and $733.5 million. Yet again, that’s a positive for CRWD stock with Wall Street only estimating revenue of $685.34 million for the current fiscal year.

George Kurtz, co-founder and CEO of CrowdStrike, said this about the CRWD stock news.

“Looking into fiscal 2021 and beyond, the powerful combination of our cloud-native platform and frictionless go-to-market positions us well as the fundamental endpoint platform for the future.”

CRWD stock was up 14.4% as of Friday afternoon but is down 15.57% year-to-date.

