Del Taco Earnings: TACO Stock Unmoving After Q4 Results

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO ) earnings for fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 have TACO stock up after-hours Wednesday. This follows the fast-food company’s filing including adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 18 cents on revenue of $157.1 million. These are mixed results next to Wall Street’s estimates of 17 cents per share and revenue of $157.32 million.

Adjusted per-share earnings for the quarter come in the same as they were in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018.

Revenue is sitting down slightly from the $157.29 million reported during the same period of the year prior.

Operating loss of -$111.77 million is a negative change year-over-year from an operating income of $10.7 million.

The Del Taco earnings report also has net loss coming in at -$114.13 million.

That’s not a good switch from the company’s net income of $5.65 million from the same time last year.

John D. Cappasola, Jr., president and CEO of Del Taco, said the following about the TACO stock earnings report:

“2019 was a challenging year in which we delivered on our revised financial expectations across key metrics while making solid progress on several strategic fronts that position us well for the future.”

The Del Taco earnings report also includes its outlook for the fiscal full year of 2020. This has it expecting adjusted EPS of 35 cents to 40 cents on revenue between $503 million and $513 million. For comparison, Wall Street’s estimates are for 47 cents per share and revenue of $504.75 million during the year.

TACO stock closed the trading day down 10.4%, and is down less than 1% after markets closed Wednesday.

