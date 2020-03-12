Slack Earnings: WORK Stock Falls 21% Despite Beating Q4 Estimates

Slack (NYSE: WORK ) earnings for the business communications company’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2020 have WORK stock taking a beating after-hours Thursday. This follows losses per share of -4 cents and revenue of $181.9 million. These are both better than Wall Street’s estimates of -5 cents per share and $174.14 million.

Adjusted losses per share are 83.33% better than the -24 cents from the same period of the year prior.

Revenue is sitting 49.14% higher than $121.97 million in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019.

Operating loss of -$91.19 million is 109.92% worse year-over-year than -$43.44 million.

The Slack earnings report also includes a net loss of -$89.09 million.

That’s a 157.19% wider net loss than the -$34.64 million reported during the same time last year.

Stewart Butterfield, co-founder and CEO of Slack, said this about the WORK stock earnings.

“We continue to see significant momentum in our enterprise business and finished the year with 70 customers spending more than $1 million annually on Slack, up 79% year-over-year. As the shift from email to channel-based messaging platforms continues, the largest companies around the world are choosing to standardize on Slack because of our enterprise-grade scalability, security, open platform, ease-of-use and innovative roadmap.”

The Slack earnings report also contains its fiscal 2021 guidance. This has it expecting adjusted per-share losses of -21 cents to -19 cents on revenue of $842 million to $862 million. Wall Street’s estimate is for losses per share of -21 cents on revenue of $854.45 million.

WORK stock was down 20.56% after-hours Thursday.

