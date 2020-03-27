SmileDirectClub News: SDC Stock Flies 19% on Medical Face Shields Production

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC ) news for Friday concerning plans to make medical face shields have SDC stock soaring.

Source: Helen89 / Shutterstock.com

A SmileDirectClub news release reveals that the company is starting to 3D print medical face shields at its manufacturing facilities. The company says that it has the capability to print as many as 7,500 of these face shields a day.

SmileDirectClub notes that its first shipment of medical face shields will go to the St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center in Idaho. The location is ordering a total of 1,000 face shields from the company. The company will be selling its medical face shields to hospitals and medical facilities in the U.S. and Canada, as well as government bodies.

The SmileDirectClub news release also notes that it’s working on respirator face masks. These will also be made through 3D printing. The company says these will be reusable after sanitation. The company has the approval of the U.S. Food & Drug Administration and is working to make sure the masks meet those standards.

David Katzman, the Chief Executive Officer of SmileDirectClub, had this to say about the news moving SDC stock today.

“Medical professionals are on the frontlines of combatting this pandemic, and we are grateful for them and the work they do all while facing unimaginable challenges. As an oral care provider whose mission is to empower people by providing new and innovative ways to deliver care, we felt it was our duty to do all we could to help the medical community during this crisis.”

SmileDirectClub news notes that it is still fulfilling orders for its retainers, but that the majority of its production has shifted toward the medical face masks.

SDC stock was up 18.56% as of Friday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.