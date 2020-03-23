Social Distancing 2020: 6 ‘Free’ Quarantine Activities to Pass the Time

Social distancing 2020 can be boring at times, but there are still ways for people to entertain themselves.

With many people out of work thanks to shutdowns due to the coronavirus from China, spending extra money on niceties might not be an option right now. If it is, then feel free to check out this list of board games to play during social distancing 2020.

For everyone else still struggling financially, there are free ways to kill time. Check out the following gallery for some examples of what to do without a budget during the quarantine.

‘Free’ Quarantine Activities to Pass the Time — Digital Zoos

Checking out wildlife digitally may not be as exciting as visiting a zoo in real life, but it is still an option. There are plenty of zoos that are allowing virtual visitors during social distancing 2020. So go ahead and take advantage of it!

‘Free’ Quarantine Activities to Pass the Time — Free Concerts

Concerts are great, but unfortunately, they don’t work so well with social distancings 2020 in full effect. Luckily enough, many musicians are offering free concerts online to entertain people taking part in self-isolation.

‘Free’ Quarantine Activities to Pass the Time — Free Ivy League Classes

Learning a new skill is a great way to pass time and could even lead to a new career. Many Ivy League schools agree and are offering free online classes. There are a total of 450 available, which are a lot of options to choose from.

‘Free’ Quarantine Activities to Pass the Time — Free Online Workouts

No one wants to gain extra weight during social distancings 2020, and they don’t have to! Many gyms, such as Planet Fitness, are offering free online workouts. Chris Hemsworth is also offering his own free workout videos during the quarantine.

‘Free’ Quarantine Activities to Pass the Time — Virtual Dance Party

Alright, this one may sound a bit strange, but just listen for a second. Virtual dance parties are a thing now and why not? Maybe it’s not a fun as heading out to the club, but at least it doesn’t come with the risk of coronavirus, right?

‘Free’ Quarantine Activities to Pass the Time — Free Apps

Killing time on free apps is far from something new. People have been doing this long before social distancings 2020. Even so, there are still plenty of options out there that can help people during their self-isolation.

