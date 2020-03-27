Sportsman’s Warehouse Earnings: SPWH Stock Surges 6% on Q4 Beats

Sportsman’s Warehouse’s (NASDAQ: SPWH ) earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 had SPWH stock soaring on Friday. This follows the retail company’s adjusted earnings per share of 21 cents, which is better than Wall Street’s estimates of 19 cents. The company’s revenue of $258.15 million is also above analysts’ estimates of $251.78 million.

Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter come in 16% lower compared to 25 cents during the same time last year.

Revenue is sitting 6.38% higher than the $242.68 million reported in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018.

Operating income of $13.19 million is a 22.28% decline year-over-year from $16.97 million.

The Sportsman’s Warehouse earnings report also includes a net income of $9.68 million.

That’s an 8.94% decrease compared to its net income of $10.63 million from the same period of the year prior.

Jon Barker, chief executive officer of Sportsman’s Warehouse, said this about the SPWH stock earnings report.

“We are pleased with our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 results. Despite some competitive challenges in December, we exceeded the high-end of our updated outlook on net sales, and met the high-end of our updated outlook on earnings per share.”

There’s no guidance for fiscal 2020 in the current Sportsman’s Warehouse earnings report. That makes sense, as many companies are withholding outlooks due to the coronavirus from China.

SPWH stock was up 6.24% when markets closed on Friday.

