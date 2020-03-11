Vera Bradley Earnings: VRA Stock Falls Hard on Q4 Miss

Vera Bradley’s (NASDAQ:VRA) earnings for the fourth quarter of 2020 have VRA stock falling Wednesday morning. This comes after reporting revenue of $156.9 million, which is below Wall Street’s estimate of $160.4 million. The company’s filing also included earnings per share (EPS) of 42 cents for the quarter, which falls under analysts estimates of 52 cents.
The following is what else is worth mentioning from the most recent Vera Bradley earnings report.
- Revenue for the quarter is up 32.77% compared to $118.19 million during the same time last year.
- Operating income of $17.25 million is 48.07% higher year-over-year than $11.65 million.
- The Vera Bradley earnings report also includes a net income of $12.91 million.
- That’s 49.77% better than the company’s net income of $8.62 million from the fourth quarter of 2019.
Rob Wallstrom, chief executive officer of Vera Bradley, said this about the VRA stock earnings report:
“Although fourth quarter earnings were not as strong as we would have liked, we made significant progress during the year on our path to building a strong foundation for future growth and improved shareholder returns.”
The Vera Bradley earnings report includes its fiscal year 2021 guidance. The company is expecting adjusted EPS of 93 cents to $1.08 on revenue between $555 million to $585 million for the year. Meanwhile, Wall Street says is looking for EPS of $1.06 on revenue of $560.7 million.
VRA stock was down around 14% as of Wednesday morning.
Nick Clarkson is a Web Editor for InvestorPlace.com. As of this writing, he did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.