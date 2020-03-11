Vera Bradley Earnings: VRA Stock Falls Hard on Q4 Miss

Vera Bradley’s (NASDAQ: VRA ) earnings for the fourth quarter of 2020 have VRA stock falling Wednesday morning. This comes after reporting revenue of $156.9 million, which is below Wall Street’s estimate of $160.4 million. The company’s filing also included earnings per share (EPS) of 42 cents for the quarter, which falls under analysts estimates of 52 cents.

Revenue for the quarter is up 32.77% compared to $118.19 million during the same time last year.

Operating income of $17.25 million is 48.07% higher year-over-year than $11.65 million.

The Vera Bradley earnings report also includes a net income of $12.91 million.

That’s 49.77% better than the company’s net income of $8.62 million from the fourth quarter of 2019.

Rob Wallstrom, chief executive officer of Vera Bradley, said this about the VRA stock earnings report:

“Although fourth quarter earnings were not as strong as we would have liked, we made significant progress during the year on our path to building a strong foundation for future growth and improved shareholder returns.”

The Vera Bradley earnings report includes its fiscal year 2021 guidance. The company is expecting adjusted EPS of 93 cents to $1.08 on revenue between $555 million to $585 million for the year. Meanwhile, Wall Street says is looking for EPS of $1.06 on revenue of $560.7 million.

VRA stock was down around 14% as of Wednesday morning.

