Zoom Video Earnings: ZM Stock Falls 7% Despite Beating Q4 Estimates

Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM ) earnings for the remote conferencing services company’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2020 have ZM stock taking a beating after-hours Wednesday. That follows adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 15 cents on revenue of $188.25 million. These are both above Wall Street’s estimates of 7 cents per share and revenue of $176.55 million.

Adjusted per-share earnings are up 275% from 4 cents in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019.

Revenue is sitting 77.9% higher than the $105.8 million from the same period of the year prior.

Operating income of $10.55 million is a 92.2% increase year-over-year from $5.49 million.

The Zoom Video earnings report also has it bringing in a net income of $15.34 million.

That’s a 169.1% increase compared to its net income of $5.7 million during the same time last year.

Eric S. Yuan, founder and CEO of Zoom Video, said this about the ZM stock earnings:

“We strive to empower our customers to accomplish more with our video-first unified communications platform. This is evidenced by our strong performance in the fourth quarter as we delivered a unique combination of high total revenue growth of 78% at a scale of $188 million, GAAP income from operations of $11 million, non-GAAP income from operations of $38 million, and operating cash flow of $37 million.”

The Zoom earnings report also includes its fiscal 2020 outlook. It expects adjusted EPS of 42 cents to 45 cents on revenue of $905 million and $915 million. For comparison, Wall Street is estimating adjusted EPS of 30 cents on revenue of $868.37 million.

ZM stock was down 6.8% after-hours Wednesday.

