A Giant Leap of Faith in Virgin Galactic Stock Will Pay Off

Space flight is a dream that many of us Earth-bound citizens have. Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE ) is working hard to make this dream a reality. Investors can take a long position in SPCE stock as the anticipation builds towards the company’s maiden voyage.

Price watchers might notice that the stock already launched and rocketed past the $37 mark in February. The share price peaked at around the same time that many other stocks topped out. The novel coronvirus’ impact on the economy has made it more difficult for businesses to expand, including Virgin Galactic.

However, the share-price pullback could be viewed as a chance to reload in anticipation of the economy’s eventual return to a modified normalcy. It’s also an opportunity to get aboard a company with tremendous potential as the space-flight market is still in its infancy.

The Demand Is There

Virgin Galactic was founded by famous and somewhat eccentric billionaire Richard Branson. He’s known for being a visionary, and Virgin Galactic represents much more than a just pet project for Branson.

It’s also potentially a highly profitable venture. By Feb. 23, Virgin Galactic had already received 7,957 registrations. If that doesn’t sound like a lot of clients, keep in mind that the ticket price for a flight into outer space is a cool quarter of a million dollars.

And there’s plenty of room for growth in this burgeoning market. Virgin Galactic CEO George Whitesides explains how an eventual reduction in the price of admission should lead to exponential growth in the consumer base for space flight:

“Globally we think around 2 million people can experience this over the coming years at this price point. Over time we’ll be able to reduce that price point and at that point the market just explodes, it’s 10 times as many at 40 million people.”

UBS expressed a similar sentiment, claiming that a decade from now, the space-tourism market could potentially reach $3 billion. Therefore, one strategy for long-term investors would be to add shares of SPCE stock on each dip.

The objective would be to hold the shares in anticipation of a rebound in the broader economy. Even an event as worrisome as the spread of the coronavirus can’t permanently eradicate the public’s desire for space travel.

A More Affordable Journey

Whitesides’ thesis is that in time, the price of admission will come down. As a result, more people will be able to afford space flight. That, in turn, would augment the consumer base for Virgin Galactic.

That’s a long-term thesis, but Virgin Galactic is already taking steps towards the goal of enhanced accessibility and affordability. Two cleverly named programs, Small Step and Giant Leap, provide hope that even middle-class citizens can experience space flight:

“Take your first ‘Small Step’ to space today, by paying a fully refundable registration fee of US$1,000. This can be applied to your future spaceflight deposit and will put you front of line for new seats when they become available. At that time, you will be personally contacted with a firm Giant Leap offer, an incredible opportunity to confirm your journey to space.”

A thousand dollars down is a highly accessible starting point for something as lofty as space travel. Making participation more affordable is a worthy objective for Virgin Galactic. Plus, it should enhance the company’s bottom line in the long run.

The Final Word on SPCE Stock

The expansion of the space-flight market is inevitable. It’s only a matter of time until outer-space dreams come to fruition, not only for the ultra-wealthy, but for the middle class too. A long position in SPCE stock is an investment in a company that’s on the forefront of this movement, and in the dream itself as Branson’s brainchild is ready for takeoff.

