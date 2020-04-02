Chewy Earnings: CHWY Stock Dips 3% on Q4 Results

Chewy (NYSE: CHWY ) earnings for fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 have CHWY stock down after-hours Thursday. The pet food and accessories company doesn’t include per-share results in its earnings report. However, it does mention a revenue of $1.35 billion, which matches Wall Street’s estimate.

Here’s what else is worth noting from the most recent Chewy earnings report.

Revenue for the quarter comes in 23.85% higher than the $1.09 billion from the same time last year.

The company reported a net loss of $60.94 million during the current quarter.

That’s 8.14% narrower than its net loss of $66.34 million reported in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018.

Gross margin in the Chewy earnings report is up 320 basis points year-over-year to 24.1%.

Sumit Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Chewy, said this about the most recent CHWY stock earnings report:

“While 2019 closed on a high note, and 2020 got off to a strong start, the world changed dramatically with the coronavirus outbreak. In times like these, we know how special and comforting the bond is between humans and pets, and we devote ourselves every day to supporting those special relationships.”

Leaders will be going over the Chewy earnings report during a conference call later today. That call will take place at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Anyone can listen in to the live call and a replay will be available on the company’s website.

CHWY stock was down 2.48% after markets closed Thursday and it was also down 2.77% at the close of the day.

