The Coronavirus Consumer: 10 Products People Aren’t Buying Now

Coronavirus consumer shopping habits are causing a change in what products are selling well online. Visual Capitalist is keeping track of this information and the changes might surprise some people.

Let’s look at the 10 products with the fastest sales declines online in March 2020 compared to March 2019.

Luggage & Suitcases — Sales are down 77%. Briefcases — Sales are down 77%. Cameras — Sales are down 64%. Men’s Swimwear — Sales are down 64%. Bridal Clothing — Sales are down 63%. Men’s Formal Wear — Sales are down 62%. Women’s Swimwear — Sales are down 59%. Rash Guards — Sales are down 59%. Boy’s Athletic Shoes — Sales are down 59%. Gym Bags — Sales are down 57%.

It makes sense that people aren’t buying these products right now. After all, what’s the point in swimwear if beaches are closed? The same holds true for luggage and suitcases if people aren’t travelling due to the coronavirus from China.

However, it’s not all bad news for online shopping. There are also plenty of products that are seeing major increases in sales year-over-year. That list has a bigger focus on necessities as consumers switch away from cities during the coronavirus pandemic. Check it out here.

There’s also plenty more that can be learned from the coronavirus consumer online sales data that Visual Capitalist is collecting during the outbreak. Feel free to take a look at it by following this link.

And please don’t forget to stay inside and wash your hands.

