What the world wants and needs as soon as possible is a vaccine for the novel coronavirus. This presents opportunities in the realm of biotechnology stocks. One biotech pick that’s worth your attention is iBio (NYSE: IBIO ). As biotech companies work to find a solution to COVID-19, IBIO stock is poised to benefit.

Source: Shutterstock

This is a company that wasn’t in the headlines much until the Covid-19 outbreak entered into the public consciousness. Today, iBio is extremely relevant and the daily trading volume on the company’s stock shares is much greater than it was in years past.

The price action of IBIO stock does suggest volatility, but that’s par for the course in the biotech sector. Besides, the coronavirus has enhanced broad-market volatility, so sharp price movements are to be expected. If anything, the price retracement makes the shares more attractively valued.

IBIO Stock Staying Calm and Proactive

What really stands out about iBio is its intense and persistent efforts to develop Covid-19 vaccine candidates. The company quickly shifted into high gear upon the news of the outbreak. To this day, iBio is diligently preparing a potential countermeasure to the virus.

iBio was an early entrant in the race to develop a vaccine. As a result, shareholders who were in the right place at the right time enjoyed outstanding gains. The IBIO stock price, which traded at around 30 cents in late February, jumped to the $2.45 level within a matter of days.

Knowing when to take profits is a key component of successful investing. This lesson was taught to a number of unfortunate traders who held on to IBIO stock as is slid back under $1. Their losses are regrettable, but now there’s an opportunity to own the shares at a reduced price.

Just as the company has kept its focus intact and steady, investors should remain calm and appreciate the value proposition that’s being presented to them with IBIO stock. The company’s IBIO-200 Covid-19 vaccine candidate is like none other. iBio is also already preparing to test out its vaccine candidate in China with Beijing-based CC-Pharming.

Preparing for Rapid Delivery

iBio’s partnership with CC-Pharming is proof positive that the company is serious about getting its Covid-19 solution approved and to the global market first. That’s the proactive spirit that biotech-sector investors should be looking for right now.

As iBio Chairman and CEO Robert B. Kay explains, this collaboration couldn’t have come at a better time in a nation and a world rocked by the pandemic:

China’s biologics development and manufacturing infrastructure is grossly inadequate for the massive population it must serve… CC-Pharming is an excellent partner for iBio due to the depth of its expertise and the vision we share for bringing significant product benefits of iBio’s technology and capabilities, combined with those of CC-Pharming, to the people of China.

Some investors might limit their attention to what’s happening in North America, but that’s a mistake. The Chinese market is highly relevant and could be the key to profitability for IBIO stockholders.

Yujiao Chen, CC-Pharming’s Vice President for International Business and Intellectual Property, affirmed CC-Pharming’s commitment to developing plant-derived biologics. She further confirmed the value-added synergy of the partnership, saying, “iBio’s superior Technology will help CC-Pharming rapidly expand its product pipelines to meet the demand of the market in China.”

That’s a massive demand as China remains the world’s most populous nation. Moreover, if iBio and CC-Pharming successfully develop a Covid-19 vaccine in China, other countries will demand that vaccine as well. It’s a win-win proposition for IBIO stockholders and, really, for the global community.

The Final Word on IBIO Stock

Will plant-based biologics unlock a solution to the coronavirus crisis? Only time will tell, but iBio is working as hard as any biotech firm to turn unique ideas into solutions. And IBIO stockholders can now own the shares at a reduced cost before the company’s solutions are realized.

Louis Navellier may hold some of the aforementioned securities in one or more of his newsletters.