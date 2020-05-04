Virgin Galactic Stock Isn’t Ready to Launch Just Yet

Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE ) stock has gone on a rocket ride. Since it debuted, Virgin Galactic shot up from $10 to $40, fell back to $10, and has now settled just shy of the $20 mark. The volatility in SPCE stock may seem extreme, but it’s not that crazy.

Source: Christopher Penler / Shutterstock.com

Investors have no idea what to make of Virgin Galactic, as it is as much a concept as it is a working business at this point. The company faces a number of challenges.

It needs to obtain FAA approval and perform more successful test flights to demonstrate its vehicle prototype’s safety before the big space tourism revenues will start flowing in. For now, traders are left to imagine future possibilities rather than drill down on any detailed operating results.

Q1 2020 Earnings: Don’t Expect Any Bombshells

At the moment, Virgin Galactic is in the spotlight because it has earnings coming up on May 5. With a volatile stock such as Virgin Galactic, earnings days often cause tremendous volatility and can mark the beginning of major trends in share prices.

That said, in this case, Virgin Galactic may have a more sedate earnings season. That’s because the company is still in development stage and isn’t earning substantial revenue yet. Analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will report less than $1 million in quarterly revenues on Tuesday. The company is expected to produce a modest loss of about 15 cents per share.

There’s not a great deal of range to those estimates. As there aren’t significant revenues yet, sales can’t really surprise or disappoint. The only potential swing could come from the company’s cost structure changing significantly, but that doesn’t seem especially likely in this stage of the company’s development. Thus, earnings won’t provide much new information about the company’s outlook.

There may be some exciting bits of news in the press release or conference call that comes along with earnings. But, don’t expect anything dramatic with revenues or earnings per share. As an early-stage company, Virgin Galactic’s future prospects are far more important than what it did in Q1 of 2020.

SPCE Stock Is Not a Great Recession Stock

Historically, highly-speculative companies tend to run into trouble during recessions. In good times, when everyone has capital and is feeling optimistic, big ideas are compelling. Green energy, robotics, cancer drugs, space flight – it all seems reasonable and worth investing in.

During downturns, however, investors become much more cautious. They suddenly care about profits, balance sheets, dividends, and other more down-to-earth concerns. This is bad news for Virgin Galactic and SPCE stock, as it has minimal favorable points when you look at it as a traditional investment. Virgin Galactic offers a dream in a world where many people no longer have the luxury of idly fantasizing.

The association with Virgin Airlines puts this into stark relief. Virgin Airlines has been a huge success for founder Richard Branson. Yet even it has run into grave problems due to the novel coronavirus. Branson is now taking out loans on his properties and asking for aid to keep Virgin Airlines alive. While this shouldn’t directly impact Virgin Galactic at this point, the association between the two brands may scare investors. And Branson’s financial struggles reduce his ability to fund Virgin Galactic if it runs into trouble.

In the Spotlight

That said, Virgin Galactic may be able to keep the story alive. For one, key investor Chamath Palihapitiya is turning into a leading source of populist anger. Palihapitiya has gone on CNBC frequently in recent weeks to decry the bailouts and preach old-fashioned capitalism. His message of letting companies fail and not saving billionaires with taxpayer money has been a popular one.

By becoming a key public figure, he may, in turn, draw more traffic for his businesses, including Virgin Galactic. There are certainly plenty of people in Silicon Valley that love Palihapitiya’s message and may reward his business with future tourism traffic as a form of solidarity. Additionally, while it is hard to quantify a precise amount, there may be an uptick in interest in space travel and colonization thanks to the pandemic. Leaving planet Earth altogether is one emphatic way for well-heeled folks to avoid viruses.

SPCE Stock Verdict

At the end of the day, Virgin Galactic remains an untested story. Are their shuttles 100% safe? Is there enough demand to make their space tourism model practical? Will the recession cause potential customers to back out? There are a ton of questions.

Given the difficult state of the economy, SPCE stock is a stock to be careful with. That said, having a charismatic figure like Chamath Palihapitiya at the helm of marketing is certainly a plus; this story stock could end up taking flight once again. Until the company gets closer to revenue-generating space trips, however, it remains a high-risk gamble.

Ian Bezek has written more than 1,000 articles for InvestorPlace.com and Seeking Alpha. He also worked as a Junior Analyst for Kerrisdale Capital, a $300 million New York City-based hedge fund. You can reach him on Twitter at @irbezek. At the time of this writing, he held no positions in any of the aforementioned securities.