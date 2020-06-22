Coronavirus News: Second Stimulus Check Update for June 2020

The novel coronavirus pandemic is still underway people are seeking an update about a second stimulus check. Unfortunately, there still aren’t any concrete details when it comes to a second stimulus check update. However, there have been rumblings that a payment may be on the way.
Here’s what we know so far about a possible second round of stimulus checks.
- President Donald Trump said a plan is in the works for something “very dramatic, very good.”
- That could be pointing to a second stimulus check to help boost up the economy during the coronavirus.
- The exact price of the stimulus payment is still unknown.
- President Trump’s economic adviser Kevin Hassett said its incredibly likely more payments are coming.
- We also still don’t know when a possible second stimulus payment may come.
- However, we do know not to expect anything until well into July.
- That’s due to Congress preparing for a two-week break that will start on July 3.
- If Congress can’t come to an agreement before that, Americans will have to wait until July 17 for talks to resume again.
- After that, it could be even longer until the possible stimulus payments start showing up for people.
- It’s also possible that these payments could be the last ones, according to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
- It could also bee that a travel voucher may go into place.
- This could allow people to recoup up to $4,000 worth of expenses spent on travel.
