Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / Coronavirus News: Second Stimulus Check Update for June 2020

Coronavirus News: Second Stimulus Check Update for June 2020

A second payment is likely

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jun 22, 2020, 4:01 pm EDT

The novel coronavirus pandemic is still underway people are seeking an update about a second stimulus check. Unfortunately, there still aren’t any concrete details when it comes to a second stimulus check update. However, there have been rumblings that a payment may be on the way.

Coronavirus News: Second Stimulus Check Update for June 2020
Source: Rohane Hamilton / Shutterstock.com

Here’s what we know so far about a possible second round of stimulus checks.

  • President Donald Trump said a plan is in the works for something “very dramatic, very good.”
  • That could be pointing to a second stimulus check to help boost up the economy during the coronavirus.
  • The exact price of the stimulus payment is still unknown.
  • President Trump’s economic adviser Kevin Hassett said its incredibly likely more payments are coming.
  • We also still don’t know when a possible second stimulus payment may come.
  • However, we do know not to expect anything until well into July.
  • That’s due to Congress preparing for a two-week break that will start on July 3.
  • If Congress can’t come to an agreement before that, Americans will have to wait until July 17 for talks to resume again.
  • After that, it could be even longer until the possible stimulus payments start showing up for people.
  • It’s also possible that these payments could be the last ones, according to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
  • It could also bee that a travel voucher may go into place.
  • This could allow people to recoup up to $4,000 worth of expenses spent on travel.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

