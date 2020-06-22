Coronavirus News: Second Stimulus Check Update for June 2020

The novel coronavirus pandemic is still underway people are seeking an update about a second stimulus check. Unfortunately, there still aren’t any concrete details when it comes to a second stimulus check update. However, there have been rumblings that a payment may be on the way.

Source: Rohane Hamilton / Shutterstock.com

Here’s what we know so far about a possible second round of stimulus checks.

President Donald Trump said a plan is in the works for something “very dramatic, very good.”

That could be pointing to a second stimulus check to help boost up the economy during the coronavirus.

The exact price of the stimulus payment is still unknown.

President Trump’s economic adviser Kevin Hassett said its incredibly likely more payments are coming.

We also still don’t know when a possible second stimulus payment may come.

However, we do know not to expect anything until well into July.

That’s due to Congress preparing for a two-week break that will start on July 3.

If Congress can’t come to an agreement before that, Americans will have to wait until July 17 for talks to resume again.

After that, it could be even longer until the possible stimulus payments start showing up for people.

It’s also possible that these payments could be the last ones, according to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

It could also bee that a travel voucher may go into place.

This could allow people to recoup up to $4,000 worth of expenses spent on travel.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.