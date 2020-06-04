Docusign Earnings: DOCU Stock Jumps 4% on Strong Q1 Results

Docusign (NASDAQ: DOCU ) earnings for the electronic signature company’s fiscal first quarter of 2021 have DOCU stock heading higher after-hours Thursday. That’s thanks to its adjusted earnings per share of 12 cents and revenue of $297.02 million. These both come in above Wall Street’s estimates of 10 cents per share on revenue of $281.12 million.

Adjusted per-share earnings are up 71.4% from 7 cents during the same time last year.

Revenue for the quarter comes in 39% higher than the $213.96 million reported in fiscal Q1 2020.

Operating loss of $41.85 million is 1.4% better year-over-year than -$42.44 million.

The Docusign earnings report also includes a net loss of $47.8 million.

That’s 4.6% wider than its net loss of $45.72 million from the same period of the year prior.

Dan Springer, CEO of Docusign, said this in the earnings report.

“Our strong first quarter results reflect our ability to help organizations accelerate their digital transformation as they adapt to the changing business environment, magnified by COVID-19. Many are taking their first steps with us, while others are expanding their initiatives.”

The Docusign earnings report also includes its outlook for fiscal 2021. This has it expecting revenue ranging from $1.313 billion to $1.317 billion. For comparison, Wall Street is estimating revenue of $1.26 billion for the fiscal year.

DOCU stock was up 4% after markets closed on Thursday but was down 5% at the end of normal trading hours.

