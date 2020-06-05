Why You Shouldn’t Rush to Take Profits on Inovio Stock

If there’s one thing that traders have learned about Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO ) stock, it’s that half a year can make a huge difference. Biotechnology stocks can be fast movers, sure, but this particular one has been a real barn burner, as they say.

Source: Ascannio / Shutterstock.com

INO stock was trading for $3 and change at the beginning of this year, but a whole lot has happened since then. The spread of the novel coronavirus has put clinical-stage biotechnology companies like Inovio in the spotlight. And that’s enriched its stockholders while causing problems for short sellers.

The share price did ease off of the mid-May peak, but that’s not necessarily indicative of any actual problems with Inovio. For those traders who did choose to take profits on INO stock, they may soon find that they cut their winnings short and left a considerable amount of money on the table.

A Serious Contender

The race to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus is still in effect and it’s closely watched by the investing community. Each stage of progress in the development of a vaccine is likely to be rewarded by stock traders.

Among the contenders in the biotechnology space, Inovio is a strong candidate. It is working tirelessly in pursuit of the elusive coronavirus vaccine. A recent research study suggested potentially positive results for Inovio’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate, INO-4800. In this study, the vaccine candidate was tested on laboratory mice and guinea pigs.

Those preliminary findings aren’t the be-all and end-all, but they represent great progress for Inovio. By the end of this year, the company plans to have 1 million doses of INO-4800. It’s conceivable that Inovio could become a household name in 2020.

And a high-figure financial award could help Inovio’s plans come to fruition. Specifically, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations has given Inovio a total of $17.2 million. That’s a tremendous head start from a financial standpoint.

A Promising Partnership

Having access to the capital provided by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations will undoubtedly prove to be advantageous for Inovio. But a game-changing partnership between research-driven entities could give Inovio an even greater edge over the competition.

On June 4, the International Vaccine Institute and Seoul National University Hospital announced a headline-grabbing collaboration. Together, they will commence a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of INO-4800 in South Korea.

This event is already making history as this two-stage trial, which is scheduled to begin later in June, will be the first Covid-19 vaccine clinical study in Korea. At first, INO-4800 will be tested on 40 healthy adults ranging in age from 19 to 50 years.

After that, 120 more people, ranging in age from 19 to 64 years, will be enrolled in the study. Funding for this research will come from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations with support from the Korea Center for Disease Control and Prevention/Korea National Institute of Health.

This is an excellent example of fast-tracking in action. Usually it would take several years to begin clinical trials for a new vaccine. But since the need for a coronavirus vaccine is urgent, this INO-4800 study can start promptly.

International Vaccine Institute Director General Jerome Kim expressed eagerness to move forward with the trial. He called the INO-4800 research “a crucial step in the development of an urgently needed COVID-19 vaccine.”

Seoul National University Hospital Professor Myung Don Oh also emphasized the importance of the upcoming INO-4800 trial. He predicted that the trial “will provide significant momentum in easing fears over the pandemic and helping return to normalcy.”

The Final Word on INO Stock

The prospect of INO-4800 helping get the world get back to a more normal, healthy state is encouraging. INO stockholders should be encouraged by Inovio’s efforts to be first to market with a coronavirus vaccine. And they can view any share-price dips as temporary as the company’s progress should be reflected in the stock price soon enough.

