ZoomInfo IPO: 13 Things for Potential ZI Stock Investors to Know

The ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI ) IPO is underway Thursday for the subscription software company’s shares.

Here’s what potential investors need to know about the ZoomInfo IPO.

The company’s IPO includes 44.5 million shares of its Class A common stock.

The shares are price at $21 each.

There’s also a 30-day option for underwriters of the IPO to purchase an additional 6.675 million shares.

The joint lead book-runners of the IPO are J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley.

Trading of the stock starts today on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker “ZI”.

The offering will allow the company to raise between 934.5 million and $1.08 billion.

ZoomInfo is expecting net proceeds from the IPO to come in at around $887 million.

The company already has plans for how to use the money it will gain from the IPO.

That includes spending $274 million of it on purchasing all outstanding Series A preferred units of its subsidiary ZoomInfo Holdings LLC.

The company plans to spend another $370 million to pay off its second lien term loans.

It will also allocate $35 million for paying off borrowings from its first lien revolving credit facility.

The plan for the money also includes using $43 million to buy outstanding ZoomInfo OpCo equity interests from certain holders.

It will then use the rest of the money to cover expenses of the IPO and for other general uses.

ZO stock was up 67.1% as of Thursday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.