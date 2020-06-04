Welcome

Sign out Have a question? We're here to help
Sign in
Sign out

Copyright © 2020 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 9201 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD 20850.

Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / ZoomInfo IPO: 13 Things for Potential ZI Stock Investors to Know

ZoomInfo IPO: 13 Things for Potential ZI Stock Investors to Know

The company is offering 44.5 million shares of ZI stock

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jun 4, 2020, 3:29 pm EDT

The ZoomInfo (NASDAQ:ZI) IPO is underway Thursday for the subscription software company’s shares.

ZoomInfo IPO: 13 Things for Potential ZI Stock Investors to Know
Source: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Here’s what potential investors need to know about the ZoomInfo IPO.

  • The company’s IPO includes 44.5 million shares of its Class A common stock.
  • The shares are price at $21 each.
  • There’s also a 30-day option for underwriters of the IPO to purchase an additional 6.675 million shares.
  • The joint lead book-runners of the IPO are J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley.
  • Trading of the stock starts today on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker “ZI”.
  • The offering will allow the company to raise between 934.5 million and $1.08 billion.
  • ZoomInfo is expecting net proceeds from the IPO to come in at around $887 million.
  • The company already has plans for how to use the money it will gain from the IPO.
  • That includes spending $274 million of it on purchasing all outstanding Series A preferred units of its subsidiary ZoomInfo Holdings LLC.
  • The company plans to spend another $370 million to pay off its second lien term loans.
  • It will also allocate $35 million for paying off borrowings from its first lien revolving credit facility.
  • The plan for the money also includes using $43 million to buy outstanding ZoomInfo OpCo equity interests from certain holders.
  • It will then use the rest of the money to cover expenses of the IPO and for other general uses.

ZO stock was up 67.1% as of Thursday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

Compare Brokers

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2020/06/zoominfo-ipo-things-to-know/.

©2020 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Subscriber Sign in

Having trouble logging in?

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?