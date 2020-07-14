Alzheimer’s News: Why INmune Bio (INMB) Stock Is Skyrocketing 125% Today

Inmune Bio (NASDAQ: INMB ) stock is taking off on Tuesday after announcing positive Alzheimer’s news.

An Inmune Bio news release reveals that the company is seeing positive results in treating Alzheimer’s from early testing. A Phase Ib clinical trial of XPro1595, its leading candidate, showed that its capable of decreasing neuroinflammation in patients.

According to the Inmune Bio news release, the trial saw Alzheimer’s patients taking 1.0mg of XPro1595 saw a 2.3% decrease in whole-brain inflammation over a 12 week period. For comparison, historical data from Alzheimer’s Disease Neuroimaging Initiative (ADNI) saw patients experience a 5.1% increase over the same period of time.

Inmune Bio also points out that Alzheimer’s trial of XPro1595 resulted in a 40.6% reduction in neuroinflammation in the Arcuate Fasciculus. That’s worth noting as the Arcuate Fasciculus has ties to short-term memory and language. In contrast, ADNI patients saw a 4.6% increase in neuroinflammation in the Arcuate Fasciculus.

Sharon Cohen, M.D., FRCPC, a neurologist not connected to the trail, said this about the Alzheimer’s news.

“The preliminary results from INmune Bio’s Phase Ib study add to the growing enthusiasm for tackling neuroinflammation in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. Furthermore, MRI assessment of free water content in the brain holds promise as an exciting surrogate marker for tracking the impact of such treatment.”

INMB stock was up 140.9% as of Tuesday afternoon. The stock is also up 43.9% since the start of the year.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.