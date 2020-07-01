Dun & Bradstreet IPO: 14 Things for Potential DNB Stock Investors to Know

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE: DNB ) currently have an IPO underway that investors might want to keep an eye on.

Source: Shutterstock

Here’s what’s worth noting from the Dun & Bradstreet IPO.

The commercial data company is trading its stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the “DNB” ticker.

The IPO has the company pricing shares of BND stock at $22 each.

That’s higher than its previously expected IPO range of $19 to $21 per share.

The company is offering a total of 78,302,272 via the IPO.

It also includes a 30-day option for underwriters to purchase an additional 11,745,340 shares at the IPO price.

That means Dun & Bradstreet could raise as much as $1.98 billion from the IPO.

The IPO starts today and is set to last until July 6, 2020.

Dun & Bradstreet also notes that it’s receiving investments from three other companies for its stock.

These investments come from subsidiaries of Cannae Holdings, Black Knight, and CC Capital Partners.

This has them investing $200 million, $100 million, and $100 million into the company.

These funds will have them purchasing shares of BND stock at a private placement price of $21.67 each.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan, and Barclays are the leading joint book runners of the IPO.

Dun & Bradstreet notes that it plans to use funds from the IPO in several ways.

This includes redeeming all outstanding Series A Preferred Stock, repaying part of its 10.250% Senior Unsecured Notes outstanding due 2027, as well as for working capital and other typical uses.

DNB stock was up 13.4% as of Wednesday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.