Welcome

Sign out Have a question? We're here to help
Sign in
Sign out

Copyright © 2020 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 9201 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD 20850.

Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / Dun & Bradstreet IPO: 14 Things for Potential DNB Stock Investors to Know

Dun & Bradstreet IPO: 14 Things for Potential DNB Stock Investors to Know

DNB shares are priced at $22 a piece

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jul 1, 2020, 3:04 pm EDT

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) currently have an IPO underway that investors might want to keep an eye on.

Dun & Bradstreet IPO: 14 Things for Potential DNB Stock Investors to Know
Source: Shutterstock

Here’s what’s worth noting from the Dun & Bradstreet IPO.

  • The commercial data company is trading its stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the “DNB” ticker.
  • The IPO has the company pricing shares of BND stock at $22 each.
  • That’s higher than its previously expected IPO range of $19 to $21 per share.
  • The company is offering a total of 78,302,272 via the IPO.
  • It also includes a 30-day option for underwriters to purchase an additional 11,745,340 shares at the IPO price.
  • That means Dun & Bradstreet could raise as much as $1.98 billion from the IPO.
  • The IPO starts today and is set to last until July 6, 2020.
  • Dun & Bradstreet also notes that it’s receiving investments from three other companies for its stock.
  • These investments come from subsidiaries of Cannae Holdings, Black Knight, and CC Capital Partners.
  • This has them investing $200 million, $100 million, and $100 million into the company.
  • These funds will have them purchasing shares of BND stock at a private placement price of $21.67 each.
  • Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan, and Barclays are the leading joint book runners of the IPO.
  • Dun & Bradstreet notes that it plans to use funds from the IPO in several ways.
  • This includes redeeming all outstanding Series A Preferred Stock, repaying part of its 10.250% Senior Unsecured Notes outstanding due 2027, as well as for working capital and other typical uses.

DNB stock was up 13.4% as of Wednesday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

Compare Brokers

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2020/07/dun-bradstreet-ipo-details/.

©2020 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Subscriber Sign in

Having trouble logging in?

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?