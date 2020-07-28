Welcome

Sign out Have a question? We're here to help
Sign in
Sign out

Copyright © 2020 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 1125 N. Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201.

Introducing: Stefanie Kammerman, Legendary Dark Pool Trader.

For the 1st time ever, a former financial insider is stepping forward to show you how to spot Wall Street’s “hidden” trades before they move the market… helping you see 330%... 700%... even 1,900% gains in days, even hours.

Get Full Details Here
Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / Raytheon Earnings: RTX Stock Dips Despite Stronger-Than-Expected Q2

Raytheon Earnings: RTX Stock Dips Despite Stronger-Than-Expected Q2

RTX beat EPS and revenue estimates

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jul 28, 2020, 3:54 pm EDT

Raytheon (NYSE:RTX) earnings for the U.S. defense company’s second quarter of 2020 have RTX stock dipping slightly on Tuesday. This comes after adjusted earnings per share of 40 cents handily beat Wall Street’s estimate of 12 cents. The company’s revenue of $14.06 billion also blows past analysts’ estimate of $13.48 billion.

Raytheon (RTX) defense company logo hanging from glass building
Source: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com

Now, let’s look at some additional highlights from the most recent Raytheon earnings report.

  • Adjusted per-share earnings are down 84% from $2.52 reported during the second quarter of 2019.
  • Revenue for the quarter comes in 24.1% higher than the $11.33 billion reported during the same time last year.
  • Operating loss of $3.76 billion is a major decline year-over-year compared to an operating income of $1.39 billion.
  • The Raytheon earnings report also includes a net loss of $3.82 billion.
  • That’s a major drop from the company’s net income of $1.23 billion in the same period of the year prior.

Compare Brokers

Greg Hayes, CEO of Raytheon, said this about the earnings results.

“During the quarter, we continued to deliver good performance in our defense business, while we saw challenges in commercial aerospace as expected. Looking ahead, we expect the pressures in commercial aerospace to persist as OEM production levels and aftermarket activity remain low.”

Raytheon doesn’t discuss guidance in its most recent earnings report. That makes sense with the novel coronavirus causing problems for the economy. Many other companies are doing the same during the pandemic.

RTX stock was down slightly as of Tuesday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2020/07/raytheon-earnings-dip-rtx-stock-despite-q2-beats/.

©2020 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Subscriber Sign in

Having trouble logging in?

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?