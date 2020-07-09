Welcome

Sign out Have a question? We're here to help
Sign in
Sign out

Copyright © 2020 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 1125 N. Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201.

Introducing: Stefanie Kammerman, Legendary Dark Pool Trader

For the 1st time ever, a former financial insider is stepping forward to show you how to spot Wall Street’s “hidden” trades before they move the market.

Wed, July 15 at 7:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Register Here Free
Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / WD-40 Earnings: WDFC Stock Drops 3% on Q3 Miss

WD-40 Earnings: WDFC Stock Drops 3% on Q3 Miss

WDFC missed EPS and revenue estimates

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jul 9, 2020, 4:19 pm EDT

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) earnings for the lubricant company’s fiscal third quarter of 2020 have WDFC stock ticking lower after-hours Thursday. That’s due to its diluted earnings per share of $1.06 missing Wall Street’s estimate of $1.07. Its revenue of $98.25 million also comes in below analysts’ estimates of $108.1 million.

Multiple cans of WD-40 (WDFC) spray are arranged on a store shelf.
Source: Ismail Sadiron / Shutterstock.com

Here are some additional highlights from the most recent WD-40 earnings report.

  • Diluted per-per share earnings are down 18.5% from $1.30 during the same time last year.
  • Revenue for the quarter comes in 14% lower than the $113.99 million from its fiscal third quarter of 2019.
  • WDFC’s operating income of $19.81 million is a 14.6% drop year-over-year from $23.2 million.
  • The WD-40 earnings report also has net income coming in at $14.52 million.
  • That’s a 20% drop from the company’s net income of $18.14 million in the same period of the year prior.

Compare Brokers

Garry Ridge, chairman and CEO of WD-40, said this about the earnings.

“Our total sales in the third quarter declined by 14 percent due to disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a global business that operates in 176 countries around the world, each of our locations has been impacted by COVID-19 in different ways but our tribe members everywhere adapted quickly to the unprecedented situation which enabled us to hold our own this quarter even while confronted with extremely challenging circumstances.”

WD-40 doesn’t discuss its outlook in the current earnings report. That’s no surprise with the novel coronavirus causing problems for the economy. Many other companies are withholding guidance at this time.

WDFC stock was down 3% after markets closed on Thursday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2020/07/wd-40-earnings-drop-wdfc-stock/.

©2020 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Subscriber Sign in

Having trouble logging in?

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?