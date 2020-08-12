Boxlight News: BOXL Stock Soars 24% on Samsung Deal

Boxlight (NASDAQ: BOXL ) news for Wednesday includes a deal with Samsung sending BOXL stock soaring higher.

According to a Boxlight news release, the company is working with Samsung to bring learning bundles to U.S. classrooms. This will have the bundles containing displays, software, and professional development courses for classrooms. The idea here is that the bundles will make it easy for teachers to present the lessons to students.

The strategic partnership between the two companies will have Boxlight providing the lessons and other parts of the education services. Samsung’s part in the partnership has it supplying the displays that are used for the lessons and software.

Chris Mertens, vice president of sales for Samsung’s display division, said the following about the Boxlight news.

“Schools are constantly looking for ways to better collaborate and Samsung is investing resources into the market to make new education technology possible. Through our partnership with Boxlight, Samsung is proud to usher in the next generation of education tools. Samsung and Boxlight solutions offer educators endless productivity possibilities by condensing multiple tools and innovations required for lessons as part of the education bundles that will be available later this year.”

Boxlight doesn’t discuss any financial details of the strategic partnership with Samsung in its news release.

