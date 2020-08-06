Uber Earnings: UBER Stock Falls 2% on Mixed Q2 Results

Uber (NYSE: UBER ) earnings for the ride-hailing company’s second quarter of 2020 have its stock falling after markets closed on Thursday. That’s due to its diluted losses per share of $1.02 missing Wall Street’s estimate for a loss of 86 cents. However, its revenue of $2.24 billion did manage to beat out analysts’ estimate of $2.18 billion.

Let’s take a deeper dive into the most recent Uber earnings report.

Diluted per-share losses are a 78.4% improvement compared to a loss of $4.72 from the same period of the year prior.

Revenue for the quarter comes in 29.3% lower than the $3.17 billion reported in the second quarter of 2019.

Operating loss of $1.61 billion is 70.7% better year-over-year than a loss of $5.49 billion.

The Uber earnings report also includes a net loss of $1.78 billion.

That’s a 66% narrower net loss than the $5.24 billion reported during the same time last year.

Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber, said this about the earnings results.

“Our team continues to move at Uber speed to respond to the pandemic’s impact on our communities and on our business, leading our industry forward with new products and safety technologies, and harnessing the strong tailwinds driving exceptional growth in Delivery, with Gross Bookings growing 122 percent year-over-year excluding exited markets.”

Uber doesn’t provide guidance for 2020 in its current earnings report. Even so, the company does say it’s on track to report positive adjusted EBITDA before the end of next year.

UBER stock was down 1.9% after-hours Thursday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.