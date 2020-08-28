Virios Therapeutics IPO: 14 Things to Potential VIRI Stock Investors to Know

Virios Therapeutics is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) following a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Here’s what potential investors need to know about the upcoming Virios Therapeutics IPO.

The company made a confidential filing with the SEC concerning the IPO on July 24.

It then made a public filing today.

It’s seeking to raise as much as $35 million from the IPO.

The company doesn’t reveal the price of its stock in the IPO.

What it does reveal is it plans to trade its stock on the Nasdaq using the “VIRI” stock ticker.

Virios Therapeutics will have ThinkEquity acting as the only bookrunner for the IPO.

It’s still unclear when the IPO will take place.

The company is based out of Alpharetta, Ga. and was founded back in 2012.

Its main focus is IMC-1, which is a treatment for treating fibromyalgia.

It’s already seen positive results from a Phase 1 trial of the treatment and is planning for a Phase 2 trial starting early next year.

The company’s financial data for the first six months of 2020 includes a net loss of $1.1 million, which is a 10% reduction year-over-year (YoY).

It also reported operating expenses increasing 5% YoY to $900 million in the first six months of the year.

Finally, the company’s cash burn for the first half of 2020 is sitting at $1 million.

That’s a 6% increasing cash burn compared to the first six months of 2019.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.