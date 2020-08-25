Viveve Medical News: Why VIVE Stock Is Rocketing 48% Today

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ: VIVE ) news for Tuesday includes positive results from a recent feasibility study pushing VIVE stock higher.

The recent study had the company testing its Cryogen-cooled Monopolar Radiofrequency (CMRF) in treating women suffering from Stress Urinary Incontinence (SUI). It also included groups using cryogen-only sham treatment as well as an inert sham.

The study included 36 patiently evenly split between the three treatment methods. The cryogen-only sham showed better results than the inert sham and the CMRF treatment performed the best out of all three methods.

Scott Durbin, the CEO of Viveve Medical, said the following about the news.

“The fact that we now have a true inert sham treatment tip provides us more confidence that our upcoming pivotal PURSUIT Trial can achieve its primary efficacy endpoint and position Viveve for a potential SUI indication in the United States.”

Viveve Medical is moving forward with plans for its PURSUIT Trial. The company intends to test the effectiveness of CMRF against a sham. The study will last for 12 months and will have 240 patients taking part in it.

Viveve Medical notes that the primary endpoint of the clinical trial is a 50% reduction in one-hour pad weight over the sham 12 months after the completion of the study. The company is also looking at multiple secondary endpoints during the trial and is seeking the proper safety of patients as well.

VIVE stock was up 48.1% as of Tuesday afternoon.

