Aim ImmunoTech News: Why AIM Stock Is Shooting 22% Higher Today

Aim ImmunoTech (NYSEAMERICAN: AIM ) is in the news Tuesday after positive results from an Early Access Program (EAP) sent AIM stock soaring higher.

Source: Bukhta Yurii / Shutterstock.com

According to an AIM ImmunoTech news release, the company saw significant results from its EAP. The EAP took place at the Erasmus University Medical Center in the Netherlands. It sought to determine the effectiveness of using AIM’s Ampligen in patients suffering from locally advanced/metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Aim ImmunoTechnotes that Ampligen was used in patients that had already received systemic chemotherapy. The EAP found that the survival rate for patients taking the drug 200% higher than historical records.

Due to the extreme nature of the results from the EAP, Aim ImmunoTech is considering seeking fast-track or even breakthrough status from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. It’s also seeking to conduct Phase2 and Phase 3 trials in the Netherlands to further confirm the results of the EAP. The company also wants to extend its exclusivity rights to the drug.

Thomas Equels, Aim ImmunoTech CEO, said the following about the news.

“We started this program in January 2017. These exceptional results from Erasmus exceed even our most optimistic expectations. I am deeply grateful to Prof. Casper van Eijck, his team at Erasmus, and Ronald Brus, MD, the guiding hand at myTomorrows, for their vision and careful diligence in implementing this important analysis of Ampligen as a single-agent therapy for late-stage pancreatic cancer.”

AIM stock was up 22.4% as of Tuesday afternoon.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.