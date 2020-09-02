Five Below Earnings: FIVE Stock Jumps 4% on Q2 Beats

Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE ) earnings for the retail company’s second quarter of 2020 have FIVE stock up after-hours Wednesday. That’s due to its diluted earnings per share of 53 cents beating out Wall Street’s estimate of 14 cents. Its revenue of $426.11 million also comes in above analysts’ estimate of $405.83 million.

Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Now, let’s take a closer look at the most recent Five Below earnings report below.

Diluted per-share earnings are up 3.9% from 51 cents during the same time last year.

Revenue for the quarter is sitting 2.1% higher than the $417.4 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Operating income of $33.14 million is an 8% decrease year-over-year from $36.03 million.

The Five Below earnings report also includes a net income of $29.58 million.

That’s a 2.6% jump from the company’s net income of $28.83 million from the same period of the year prior.

Joel Anderson, president and CEO of Five Below, said this in the earnings report.

“The third quarter is off to a strong start and we are focused on the all-important holiday season. The work we have done in preparing our stores for a safe and efficient customer experience, as well as our expanded digital capabilities, is serving us well.”

Five Below isn’t offering guidance for Q3 or 2020 due to the novel coronavirus. Many other companies are likewise withholding outlooks during the pandemic.

FIVE stock was up 3.6% after-hours Wednesday and ended normal trading hours up 2.3%.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.