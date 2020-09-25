Peloton Stock is a Strong Buy Into Support

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON ) shareholders celebrated an important milestone on Wednesday. The red-hot momentum stock finally eclipsed $100 per share for the first time in history. The meteoric rise has become all the more impressive during the market’s recent temper tantrum. While the Nasdaq has been falling out of favor, Peloton stock has pushed to new heights.

If you’re looking for a recent catalyst to credit for the stock’s resilience, then look no further than the recent earnings announcement, which shattered expectations.

We’ve known for months that the New York-based fitness company was cashing in on the effects of the novel coronavirus. With gyms shuttered and social distancing the new normal, Peloton suddenly had millions of exercise-deprived potential customers looking into its products.

As the earnings results attest, people weren’t just looking – they were buying, in droves. For its fiscal fourth quarter, Peloton posted net income of $89.1 million, or 27 cents per share. The numbers far exceeded analyst estimates of 10 cents per share. On the top line, sales soared 172% on a year-over-year basis to a whopping $607.1 million.

In a perfect case study of the forward-looking, discounting nature of markets, Peloton stock had already doubled since the day after its May announcement. Traders were expecting big numbers, and the company didn’t disappoint.

You have to be impressed as well that we didn’t get a stronger sell-the-news reaction. In the two days following the earnings announcement, we saw a pair of high volume sell-offs, but they didn’t stick. The lack of downside follow-through suggests the selling was mild profit-taking as opposed to trend-killing distribution.

Remember, retreating after a powerful run to overbought territory is healthy. It’s breaching support and cracking long-term trend lines that bring out the red flags. And we didn’t see any of that in the aftermath of earnings.

Instead, the rising 20-day moving average swooped in to catch the dip and propel prices higher. And the upward thrust was impressive. From the Sept. 17 touch of the 20-day to yesterday’s high, Peloton stock ripped 27% in five trading sessions! By itself, that’s impressive. But, given that the rest of the market was crumbling simultaneously, it was downright epic. Stocks that can pole-vault higher when sellers are swarming the broad market are the poster children for outperformance.

Trading PTON isn’t for the faint of heart, though. As volume has exploded over the past six weeks, so too has volatility. The average true range (ATR) is up at $8.19, which translates into daily swings of 9%. While some of that is inflated by the massive swings surrounding earnings, even it overstates forward volatility by half, we’ll still see daily swings of nearly 5%.

The ideal setup for new entries is a pullback to the 20-day moving average. If we can get one or two more down days after Thursday’s 7% drop, then we’ll be there. The bottom of the recent range is $80, so that’s the lower bound for how far I’d want to see the stock retreat while still being attractive as a dip buy candidate.

Why I Like Bull Calls

Options offer a low-cost and limited-risk way to game the pullback. By keeping the capital outlay minimal, we can sidestep the need for a stop loss. That way, we’ll give Peloton a wide berth to fluctuate as much as needed before ultimately rising to new heights. If we can get a push to $85 or $80, I like buying bull call spreads to position ourselves for a return to $100 by November.

If you want a more aggressive play, you could use October options. In either case, buy the $90/$100 bull call spread. The cost for both is around $3.70, but it will get cheaper if Peloton pulls back further.

