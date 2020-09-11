Walmart Drone Delivery: Pilot Program Takes Off in NC

Walmart (NYSE: WMT ) is testing out a drone delivery program to help customers get their groceries faster.

Here’s what to know about the new Walmart drone delivery program.

The retailer is working with drone company Flytrex for a pilot program.

This program is already underway for customers living in Fayetteville, N.C.

It allows those customers to order groceries and other household essential items for drone delivery.

The drones are automated and controls come from a dashboard in the cloud.

A short video of the service shows an associated packing a reusable shopping bag into the drone.

The drone then flies to the customer’s house and the bag is lowered down via a hook.

Once the drone releases the bag, the customer is able to pick it up and bring it inside.

Walmart doesn’t mention on its website how fast the drone deliveries take place.

What it does say is that it expects to gain insight into drone delivery from both associates and customers during this pilot program.

It hopes that this will help it expand the service further in the future.

It also points out that the drone delivery is on-demand, which means it shouldn’t take too long for customers to get their goods after ordering.

While this is progress forward for drone deliveries, Walmart says that the day when it makes millions of deliveries via drones is still science fiction.

