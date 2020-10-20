Aptinyx News: Why APTX Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

News from Aptinyx (NASDAQ: APTX ) regarding strong trial results have APTX stock soaring higher and higher on Tuesday.

Source: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced “positive results from the first Phase 2 study of its novel NMDA receptor modulator, NYX-783, in 153 patients with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).” The trial reported very strong outcomes, and Aptinyx even said it expects to begin an important study in 2021.

Norbert Riedel, president and CEO of Aptinyx, had this to say about the APTX stock trial results:

“We are very pleased with these impressive results, which surpassed our expectations for this initial exploratory study and clearly indicate the strong potential of NYX-783 to rapidly and reliably address some of the most challenging symptoms of PTSD. People suffering from PTSD have immense unmet medical needs and the few existing therapeutic options offer limited benefit. We believe these results indicate that the mechanism of NYX-783, which modulates NMDA receptors to enhance extinction learning, addresses the putative underlying pathology of PTSD.”

How exactly did the trial work? Well, physicians used the Clinician-Administered PTSD Scale for DSM 5 (CAPS-5) Arousal and Reactivity score. This scale measures symptoms of PTSD, which can include things like exaggerated startle response, irritability and self-destructive behaviors. When evaluating the trial, Aptinyx reported that both dose levels triggered “clinically meaningful and statistically significant” improvement on this scale.

As a result of this news, APTX stock was up as much as 44.5% Tuesday morning.

On the date of publication, Nick Clarkson did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Nick Clarkson is a Web Editor at InvestorPlace.