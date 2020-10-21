Crispr Therapeutics News: CRSP Stock Slides 12% on Trial Death

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP ) news for Wednesday includes a patient’s death during a drug trial hurting CRSP stock.

The death occurred during the Phase 1 CARBON trial for Crispr Therapeutics’ CTX110. This is the company’s allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy designed to treat CD19+ B-cell malignancies. The trial is designed to determine the safety and efficacy of the treatment.

The patient that died during the trial was receiving Dose Level 4 of the therapy. This is the only patient that was given this level of treatment. The others were given dose levels between 1 through 3.

According to a Crispr Therapeutics news release, the patient suffered from Grade 2 CRS on the fifth day and recovered five days later. They then experienced febrile neutropenia on Day 26 of the trial and had symptoms of short-term memory loss and confusion.

Following this, the patient’s symptoms continued to get worse and intubation was required. His initial treatment was for ICANS but there weren’t improvements. It was later learned that he had a reactivation of HHV6 and HHV-6 encephalitis. He was given antiviral treatment.

Crispr Therapeutics notes that it was eventually decided to remove supportive care from the patient. The patient ended up dying 52 days after being infused with CTX110.

Even including the patient’s death, Crispr Therapeutics notes that it saw positive results from the study. As a result, the company plans to move forward with further testing of CTX110.

CRSP stock was down 11.6% as of Wednesday morning.

