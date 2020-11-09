Parler News: 14 Things to Know About the Twitter Alternative

Parler news for Monday include it gaining interest lately as the 2020 U.S. elections come to a close, but what exactly is it?
Here’s all the news that you need to know about Parler.
- Parler is a social media company that bills itself as “the world’s town square.”
- The company is seen as an alternative to Twitter by those that have been banned from the service or aren’t happy with its content restrictions.
- It has drawn interest from conservatives of late with its focus on free speech for users.
- Even so, there are some caveats to that rule.
- Parler doesn’t allow terrorist organizations or pornography on its website.
- While those on the right have been drawn to the website, co-founder and CEO John Matze has been encouraging those on the left to join it as well.
- It had 2.8 million users as of early July 2020.
- Parler isn’t publically owned and hasn’t revealed further news about its private owners.
- However, conservative commentator Dan Bongino announced earlier this year that he has an ownership stake in the social media company.
- Jeffrey Wernick also appears to have an investment in the website.
- Matze founded Parler in 2018 alongside co-founder and CTO Jared Thomson.
- The company is based out of Henderson, Nev.
- The company lists a collection of values on its website.
- That includes not selling user information, transparency, equal treatment for all users, religious freedom, and a lack of content curation.
