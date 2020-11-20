XPeng P7 Wing: 11 Things for EV Lovers to Know About the Smart Sedan

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) is making waves on Friday after announcing its P7 Wing limited-edition electric vehicle (EV) at the 2020 Auto Guangzhou show.
Here’s what EV lovers need to know about the XPeng P7 Wing.
- The limited-edition version of the P7 smart sedan features scissor doors to give it a more sporty look.
- Owners will be able to adjust the angle at which the doors open.
- The XPeng P7 Wing also has obstacle avoidance built-in to keep the doors from hitting objects when opening.
- These doors feature multiple options for opening, including key, Bluetooth, app, or in-car voice commands.
- It also comes equipped with the company’s new XPILOT 3.0 hardware and software.
- Adding to that is the 18-speaker Dynaudio audio system, which XPend claims offers a concert-hall style listening experience.
- Seeing as this is a variant of the normal XPeng P7, the Wing will likely feature similar performance.
- That includes a range of roughly 364 miles as well as a top speed of about 105 mph.
- As far as prices go, there are official numbers for the U.S., but XPEV does reveal its prices for Chinese customers after subsidies.
- That ranges from 366,900 yuan to 409,000 yuan, which roughly translates to $55,900 to $62,300.
- XPeng didn’t reveal when the P7 Wing will be available for customers to purchase or when they can expect to receive it during its news release.
XPEV stock was up 9.8% as of Friday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.