RealPage Deal: 12 Things for RP Stock Investors to Know About the Thomas Bravo News

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) announced on Monday that it signed a deal to be acquired by Thomas Bravo for a hefty sum of cash and RP stock is soaring higher.
Here’s what investors in RP stock need to know about the deal between software and data analytics company RealPage and private equity investment firm Thomas Bravo.
- Thomas Bravo is acquiring RealPage in a deal valuing it at $10.2 billion when including net debt.
- This will have it paying a total of $88.75 in cash to shareholders for each share of RP stock that they own.
- That represents a 30.8% premium over the stock’s closing price on Friday.
- It’s also a 36.5% premium from RP stock’s 30-day volume-weighted average share price.
- RP investors will also be happy to hear that it’s a 27.8% premium from the stock’s highest closing price.
- RealPage will continue to operate out of its headquarters in Richardson, Texas once the deal is complete.
- It will also remain under the operation of its current executive tea, which includes chairman and CEO Steve Winn.
- RealPage’s Board of Directors have approved the deal and are advising RP stockholders to do the same.
- A special meeting of shareholders will be held in early 2021 to vote on the matter.
- The company notes that Winn and other shareholders representing a 10% stake in the company have agreed to vote in favor of the deal.
- RealPage is expecting the deal to close during the second quarter of 2021.
- If it does, the company will go private and its shares will be removed from the Nasdaq Exchange.
RP stock was up 29.8% as of Monday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.